WATERTOWN — Jefferson Community College has once again been recognized as a Best for Vets college by the Military Times.
JCC is nationally ranked in the Top Ten among 28 two-year schools and first received its Best for Vets designation in 2017.
“The fact that we are number nine on the list is a reflection of our continued dedication to improving our processes toward enhancing our Student Veterans experience at Jefferson and their positive outcomes,” said Craig McNamara, director of the advising center and Veterans Services at JCC, in a statement. “We pride ourselves on being the premier institute in the area providing our Veterans an unrivaled educational experience. Our Veterans have served our nation and it is only right that we dedicate ourselves to serving them well.”
For each of the past 10 years, the Military Times has conducted a study that evaluates the factors that make colleges and universities good fits for service members, veterans and their families, and nearly 500 colleges took part in the survey this year.
The survey asked colleges and universities to document operations involving current and former service members and their families, and then the Military Times evaluated responses based on what veterans told them was important. Categories included university culture, student support, academic policies, academic outcomes/quality, cost and financial aid.
The Best for Vets: Colleges 2020 ranks are available online at MilitaryTimes.com and in print publications such as the Military Times, Army Times, Navy Times, Air Force Times, and Marine Corps Times.
