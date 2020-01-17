WATERTOWN — Jefferson Community College is accepting submissions from alumni, students, faculty and staff for the 2020 edition of the Black River Review, a journal of poetry, prose and fine arts.
The deadline for the 13th volume is Feb. 14.
Submissions should be original work and categorized as one of the following:
— Poetry: up to seven poems, not to exceed 50 lines each;
— Fiction: up to two short stories, not to exceed 1,500 words each;
— Nonfiction: up to two essays, not to exceed 1,500 words each;
— Plays: up to two one-act plays, not to exceed 1,500 words each;
— Art work: up to four pieces in the original medium (for example- black ink or pencil drawing, laser printed computer graphics);
— Photography: up to four black & white digital photographs, minimum 4 inches by 5 inches, and at least 300 dpi resolution
— Music: melody 16 measures or more in length, digitally printed.
Complimentary copies of the journal will be available for the public at the Bookstore, in the Jules Center, and library, John W. Deans Collaborative Learning Center. The journal will also be available on the College’s website after printed publication.
The title of the submission, category of work, author’s name, address, telephone number and a brief biographical note must appear on a separate cover sheet; only the title should appear on the manuscript. Original written work and musical compositions may be submitted by email to: blackriverreview@sunyjefferson.edu; by visit to the English Department, Room 6-202.
Submissions may be mailed to:
Jefferson Community College
Attention: Christine Pristash
1220 Coffeen St.
Watertown, NY 13601
Original art work may be submitted by visit to Room 6-102, Jules Center (Building 6) or mail to:
Jefferson Community College
Attention: Lucinda D. Barbour
1220 Coffeen St.
Watertown, NY 13601
For more information, call the JCC English Department at (315) 786-2328.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.