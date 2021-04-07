WATERTOWN — Jefferson Community College will hold its annual spring open house virtually on April 13, 20 and 27 at 6 p.m. via Zoom. Prospective students and family members may register online.
Open house attendees have the opportunity to get answers to their college questions, take a virtual tour of campus, learn about academic programs, how to apply for scholarships and financial aid, and more.
For more information, prospective students and families can call JCC Enrollment Services at 315-786-2437, email admissions@sunyjefferson.edu, or visit the college’s main website.
