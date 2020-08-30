WATERTOWN — Jefferson Community College held its annual Pinning Ceremony for graduates of the college’s nursing program virtually on May 28. Thirty-one candidates for the Associate in Applied Science degree in nursing were eligible to take part in this special program.
The ceremony is a time-honored tradition at all institutions of higher education that offer degrees in nursing and is symbolic of the transition from a student to entry into nursing as a profession. The pin is designed to be unique to each school of nursing. After being “pinned,” each student recites Florence Nightingale’s pledge.
During the ceremony, JCC nursing students were honored for their achievements with various awards.
— The Debra R. Marsala Excellence in Nursing Award, bestowed upon an individual who demonstrates dedication, excellence and passion for the profession of nursing, was awarded to Nola T. Pominville, Watertown.
— The Mercy Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Award, established to honor a senior nursing student who exemplifies excellence in caring and providing service to the sick, was awarded to Brandi J. Crutchfield, Fort Drum.
— Johnna M. Perry, Mannsville, received the Marion Brennon Personal Growth in Nursing Award, bestowed upon a student who perseveres in the nursing program while overcoming personal challenges along the way.
— Alexandra R. Crawford, Fort Drum, was the recipient of the Samaritan Medical Center HEART Award which recognizes a student who consistently incorporates compassion and comfort measures during his/her care for patients.
— The STAR Award in Memory of Dr. Walter S. Atkinson, bestowed upon an individual who has demonstrated clinical and academic excellence and has consistently performed at the highest level, was awarded to Bailey E. Boulton, Sackets Harbor.
