WATERTOWN — Jefferson Community College business administration major Omar A. Gonzalez Sanchez, of Fort Drum, is one of 207 Phi Theta Kappa members to be named a 2021 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar. The honor also comes with a $1,000 scholarship.
The Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship Program helps new Phi Theta Kappa members with educational expenses while enrolled in associate degree programs. Scholars are encouraged to assume leadership roles by participating in Phi Theta Kappa programs and are selected based on scholastic achievement, community service and leadership potential. More than 900 applications were received this year.
“The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation has a long history of providing financial assistance to outstanding students at community colleges,” said Jane Hale Hopkins, president of the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation, in a statement. “We are proud to partner with Phi Theta Kappa to make it possible for more deserving students to achieve their educational goals and support tomorrow’s leaders of the global community.”
A total of $207,000 is awarded through the Leaders of Promise Scholarship Program. The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation provides $200,000 in funding for the scholarships, with $25,000 set aside for members who are veterans or active members of the U.S. military. The remaining amount is supported by donations to the Phi Theta Kappa Foundation and provides seven Global Leaders of Promise Scholarships, which are earmarked for international students.
“Research shows that Phi Theta Kappa members are four times more likely to complete a college degree than their peers,” Monica Marlowe, executive director of the Phi Theta Kappa Foundation, said in a statement. “The Leaders of Promise Scholarships recognize students for what they have achieved already and assure that financial need isn’t an obstacle to achieving their academic goals.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.