JCC student receives SUNY excellence award

WATERTOWN — Jefferson Community College has announced that Natasha Richardson, of Clayton, recently received the 2021 Norman R. McConney Jr. Award for Educational Opportunity Program Student Excellence from the State University of New York. She is one of 45 recipients.
Ms. Richardson graduated from JCC in December with her associate degree in human services.
Now in its third year, the Norman R. McConney Jr. Award for EOP Student Excellence recognizes outstanding SUNY EOP students for their academic excellence and strength in overcoming significant personal obstacles. The award is bestowed in memory of Norman R. McConney Jr., a graduate of the University at Albany, former assistant dean for special programs at SUNY and longtime chief of staff for Buffalo Assemblyman Arthur O. Eve.
With the work of professor emeritus Allen Ballard, who played a key role in developing an open admissions program for underrepresented students in the City University of New York, the statewide Educational Opportunity Program was founded. To date, EOP has served more than 78,000 New Yorkers from underprivileged backgrounds.
During her time at JCC, Ms. Richardson was dedicated to her academics and, despite COVID-19 setbacks, demonstrated resilience and strived for success, according to the college. She earned dean’s list honors and received the spring 2021 and fall 2021 Academic Excellence Honor from EOP. Passionate about food security, she served as an intern at the JCC food pantry for five months.
JCC’s EOP has served 235 students since its inception in 2016. JCC students previously honored with the Norman R. McConney Jr. Award include Daniel J. Rowbottom, of Warren, Ohio, in 2019, and Rodman A. Marte, of Manhattan, in 2020.
