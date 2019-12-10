WATERTOWN — Jefferson Community College, beginning this spring, will award college credit to applicants to JCC’s Early Childhood Certificate Program for work experience in the childhood field.
The program may be completed in two years or less with part-time study, offers a flexible schedule with the option to take classes on JCC’s Watertown campus or at Fort Drum and does not require a mathematics placement exam.
Prospective students who have their child development associate (CDA) credential and/or hands-on early childhood work experience may earn up to six college credits applicable towards the program.
Applying to JCC is free and prospective students may complete the application for admission online.
Spring 2020 semester classes will begin Jan. 21. Registration is now open.
For more information, contact Associate Professor Leah Deasy at (315) 786-6568 or ldeasy@sunyjefferson.edu.
