WATERTOWN — In celebration of National Chemistry Week, students of Jefferson Community College, under the direction of chemistry professor Venkat Chebolu, will provide daily chemistry demonstrations from 12:30 - 1:00 p.m. through Thursday in the Jules Center Commons.
On Friday, the week’s celebration will conclude with a Magic of Chemistry Show at 12:30 p.m. in the Samuel Guthrie Building, Room 2-107. Spectators will be treated to ice cream made JCC style, explosions, cryogenics, snow and more.
