WATERTOWN — Jefferson Community College will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the college’s Center for Community Studies from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with the formal program expected to begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Fireside Lounge of the John Deans Collaborative Learning Center, Building 15.
JCC President Ty Stone will give a welcome address to those in attendance followed by several speakers highlighting the history and accomplishments of the Center.
Speakers include John Deans, president emeritus, Jefferson Community College; Richard Halpin, professor emeritus and the first Center director; Denise Young, former Center director and YMCA chief executive officer and Tracy Leonard, Jefferson Community College Class of 2006. Joel Lalone, research director of The Center for Community Studies, will report on future plans for the center.
Light refreshments will be served at the event.
Those wishing to attend may RSVP to commstudies@sunyjefferson.edu or contact The Center for Community Studies for more information at (315) 786-2488.
