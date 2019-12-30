LOWVILLE — Jefferson Community College will hold an Instant Admit from 3 to 6 p.m. Jan 8 at the Lewis County Education Center for anyone thinking about starting college at JCC for the spring semester, which begins Jan. 21.
Prospective students are encouraged to bring copies of their high school transcripts with them and will receive one-on-one assistance with applications, meet with an educational planner to develop academic paths to graduation, check Educational Opportunity Program eligibility, and get answers to questions about financial aid, tuition, and campus life.
Classes will be held at the Lewis County Education Center, on JCC’s Watertown campus, online, and on Fort Drum.
Students can schedule appointments online to attend Instant Admit at www.sunyjefferson.edu.
For more information, contact Enrollment Services at JCC at 315-786-2437.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.