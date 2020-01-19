WATERTOWN — Jefferson Community College will hold an information session for those wishing to learn more about the allied health programs. Participants can pick up a registration form, meet the instructors and ask questions from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4 in the Extended Learning Center, Building E, on campus.
JCC’s allied health training programs are as follows:
— Clinical Medical Assistant
— Medical Billing & Coding
— Pharmacy Technician
— Entry-level Phlebotomy Technician
Upon successful completion, students will sit for the national certification board exam in each respective area. Anyone thinking about seeking a career in the allied health field is urged to attend. Registration deadlines apply.
For more information, call the JCC Workforce Development and Business Division at (315) 786-6585.
