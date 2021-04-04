WATERTOWN — Jefferson Community College will hold instant admit through Thursday virtually via Zoom.
On Tuesday, registration at the college will open for the fall 2021 semester.
Times for instant admit vary each day. Prospective students are encouraged to visit www.sunyjefferson.edu/admissions to view the full instant admit schedule and register to attend.
Those who attend will receive assistance with completing the college application, and students who present their high school transcripts are accepted on the spot after applying.
A maximum of two students will be scheduled per instant admit session, allowing dedicated attention to each individual.
Applying to Jefferson Community College is free.
For more information, contact Enrollment Services at JCC, 315-786-2437 or email admissions@sunyjefferson.edu.
Fall classes begin Aug. 30 and are scheduled to resume on JCC’s campus in Watertown as well as hybrid offerings online in a variety of formats, at the Fort Drum Education Center, and at the Lewis County Education Center in Lowville.
Courses are listed on the College’s website at www.sunyjefferson.edu/fall.
Prospective students thinking about living on campus are encouraged to apply for admission and then submit their housing application at www.sunyjefferson.edu/reslife.
The JCC scholarship application window is also currently open. The JCC Foundation awards more than 270 scholarships to JCC students annually.
Students can apply online at www.sunyjefferson.edu/scholarships.
