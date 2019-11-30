WATERTOWN — Jefferson Community College will hold an Instant Admit program from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday in Enrollment Services, Suite 6-010 of the Jules Center.
For those interested in starting at JCC in January for the spring semester, which begins Jan. 21, the event will feature one-on-one assistance with starting or completing applications, meetings with educational planners, chances to learn about JCC’s Educational Opportunity Program, and optional campus tours. A representative from Career Services will be available to assist students who are undecided about career goals and majors.
Prospective students should bring a copy of their high school transcripts with them and are encouraged to RSVP online to attend Instant Admit at www.sunyjefferson.edu.
For more information, contact Enrollment Services at JCC, (315) 786-2437.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.