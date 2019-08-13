LOWVILLE — The Lewis County campus of Jefferson Community College will host an “instant admit and registration” event on Thursday.
Potential students attending the session at 7395 East Rd., between 3 and 7 p.m. will have an opportunity to start or complete the enrollment process for classes that begin on Aug. 26 with one-on-one assistance, according to a news release on the event.
Professionals from the financial aid, advising, and admissions departments will be on-site to help attendees complete applications for the college and financial aid as well as to register for classes.
People who plan to work on their admissions application should bring a copy of their final high school transcript or high school completion and any official college transcripts. 2017 tax returns for the potential student and their parents should be brought by those working financial aid applications.
JCC offers more than 40 academic programs ranging from certificate programs to associate degrees.
Both full semester and condensed eight-week classes are available in the fall on the JCC main campus in Watertown, on Fort Drum or online and three “credit-bearing” courses will be held at Lewis County campus.
Registration for fall classes began in June and is free of charge. People interested in attending the event must register for one of the 45-minute consultation time slots at https://apply.sunyjefferson.edu/portal/lewis-co.
For questions or more information, call 315-786-2437 or email admissions@sunyjefferson.edu. To explore the available classes and programs, costs, and financial aid options, go to the JCC website at https://www.sunyjefferson.edu/.
