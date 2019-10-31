WATERTOWN — Jefferson Community College will hold a local Financial Aid Day, in conjunction with the State University of New York’s statewide Financial Aid Day, from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 9 in room 6-218 of the Jules Center (Building 6).
Check-in will begin at 8 a.m., and attendees who plan to submit their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) online are encouraged to arrive by 11:30 a.m. in order to have enough time to do so.
During Financial Aid Day, prospective SUNY students will have the opportunity to get their questions answered about higher education funding opportunities including loans, grants, student employment and scholarships.
Students may register for SUNY Financial Aid Day online at www.suny.edu/studentevents or by calling Financial Services at JCC, (315) 786-2368.
