WATERTOWN — Jefferson Community College, in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, has decided to transition a majority of fall classes to remote learning formats.
Some classes requiring hands-on activity such as labs for science, nursing, and culinary arts will be conducted face-to-face on campus. Safety measures will be in place on campus, and social distancing will be practiced. All students, faculty and staff will be required to wear face coverings when social distancing is not possible.
Remote learning at JCC will involve one or more of several formats. The vast majority of classes that were originally scheduled for face-to-face, in-person instruction, have been converted to live online synchronous learning or a combination of live and asynchronous.
The college is prepared to assist students who might find remote learning a challenge, and all students must complete a distance learning orientation online, according to a release from the college. Technical support is available to students, and faculty and staff will be on hand to help students with challenges they might experience with these new learning formats.
“In response to the ever-changing nature of the pandemic, we feel it’s in everyone’s best interest to move to a primarily remote learning format for Fall semester,” said Ty Stone, JCC president, in a statement. “Our first priority is for the safety and well-being of our students, faculty and staff.”
The college’s reopening plan was recently approved by SUNY, and the campus has begun phasing in staff during the month of July. The college plans to open to the public in early August, but those plans are subject to change depending upon guidance from New York state and SUNY officials.
In the meantime, most campus services are available virtually, such as one-on-one admissions appointments, educational planning, financial aid counseling and accommodative services. In-person admissions counseling and placement testing is available by appointment only.
As for lodging for students, JCC’s residence hall will open with a reduced capacity of 130 students, just under 50 percent of full occupancy. Each student will have their own bedroom within a suite and shared kitchen and living room spaces. Health screenings will be conducted and protocols will be in place to promote social distancing in the residence hall’s social gathering areas. Should a student exhibit symptoms or test positive for COVID-19, protocols will be in place with quarantine space available in East Hall.
The college is still developing guidelines for guest visitation and dining services. According to the release, as this is an ever-evolving situation, plans are subject to change based on emerging guidance from the state and local health officials.
In accordance with the announcement this week from the National Junior Collegiate Athletic Association, which postponed all sports until the spring semester, JCC will not offer intercollegiate sports for the fall semester. The athletics department is working on a plan for which sports will be offered in January and the availability of practice facilities, transportation and student recruitment will be factored into this decision-making process.
Students will be receiving more detailed information via their college emails, but should also rely on the coronavirus and FAQ page on JCC’s website for updates and detailed descriptions of class formats: www.sunyjefferson.edu/welcomeback.
