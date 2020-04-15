WATERTOWN — Jefferson Community College (JCC) will hold a mini series of virtual open houses for prospective students April 28-30 and May 5-7 and 11 at 4 p.m. Each open house will include a focus on a specific academic area.
Virtual open house attendees will have the opportunity to meet Jefferson admissions staff, get answers to questions about applying for admissions and financial aid and learn about academic programs, developing an educational pathway and available career services at Jefferson. A virtual tour of campus including a suite in the college’s residence halls is part of the open house program.
Jefferson’s virtual open house schedule is as follows:
· Tuesday, April 28 – Business focus
· Wednesday, April 29 - Human Services, Public Safety, Psychology focus
· Thursday, April 30 – Education focus
· Tuesday, May 5 – Mathematics, Engineering & Computer Science focus
· Wednesday, May 6 – Liberal Arts, English & Fine Arts focus
· Thursday, May 7 - Nursing, Zoo Technology, Allied Health & Biological Sciences focus
· Monday, May 11 - Hospitality & Tourism and Agri-Business focus
Students may attend one or all Jefferson open houses. Prospective students may register to attend a virtual open house at www.sunyjefferson.edu/openhouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.