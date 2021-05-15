WATERTOWN — Jefferson Community College will hold its 57th annual spring commencement ceremony on Friday. The event will be done virtually for a second consecutive year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The virtual ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. on the college’s website, www.sunyjefferson.edu.
On Saturday, the college will hold DiplomaPalooza!, a drive-through diploma presentation ceremony, at 11 a.m. and again at 1:30 p.m. in front of Jules Center, Building 6. Families will have the opportunity to drive along beside their graduate and share in their celebration from the safety of their vehicles, while the graduate receives the diploma from College President Ty A. Stone.
To attend DiplomaPalooza! graduates must register online. Once students register, they will receive a time slot to arrive on Saturday. Registration and full commencement event information can be found at www.sunyjefferson.edu/commencement.
This year’s commencement keynote speaker is Nathaniel J. Chapin, originally of Watertown. A distinguished alumni of JCC, Mr. Chapin is a senior software engineer at Google. As a senior software engineer with a 14-year career at Google, he specializes in building new technologies into Google Chrome to help web developers build more powerful websites. He was published in the online Journal of Experimental & Theoretical Artificial Intelligence and presented at BlinkOn, a public conference for people interested in influencing Chrome’s future direction.
Mr. Chapin started at JCC part-time when he was just 13 years old. He completed his associate’s degree in 2003 at age 16. In 2012, Chapin received the Rising Star Award from the JCC Alumni Association, a prestigious award bestowed to recipients who exhibit the potential for significant professional achievement, promise for continued success, and set an inspirational example for future alumni.
The student commencement speaker for the ceremony is Logan A. Laisdell, of Adams Center. Ms. Laisdell earned her associate in applied science degree in individual studies in December. With a 3.68 grade point average, she has been named to both the President’s and Dean’s lists. She is a member of JCC’s Tau Xi Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and served as the secretary of the art club for three consecutive years. Ms. Laisdell is the 2016 cover artist of the JCC School of Arts and Humanities’ Black River Review and received the 2016 Outstanding Art Contribution Award for her painting and collage submissions as well as her cover art.
