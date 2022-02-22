WATERTOWN — In celebration of Black History Month, Jefferson Community College will present “A Conversation with Dr. Molefi Kete Asante” at 2 p.m. Friday via Zoom.
Mr. Asante is the chair of Africology and African American studies at Temple University. He introduced the concept of Afrocentricity and has written and co-authored more than 90 books. In his latest work, a collaboration with another educator, Mr. Asante explores what it means to be human, the myth of race and the importance of common identity.
The event is co-sponsored by JCC and the Watertown Juneteenth Action Committee. The event is free and open to the public. Visit bit.ly/jccevent2 to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.