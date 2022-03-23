WATERTOWN — One month after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Jefferson Community College group Voices for Social Change will host a forum about the ongoing war from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, live in the college’s Sturtz Theater and virtually via Zoom. The public is welcome.
Voices for Social Change addresses social issues through conversations and civic engagement. Its mission is to provide education and leadership to the JCC campus and wider community in order to examine and address societal problems and promote positive social change.
According to the college, Thursday’s forum will provide insight and perspectives on the Russian invasion of Ukraine and JCC liberal arts faculty will discuss the history of Ukraine, demographics, military, energy and recent Ukraine polling conducted by the Center for Community Studies.
To register to attend via Zoom, visit www.sunyjefferson.edu. For more information, call the Student Activities and Inclusion Office at 315-786-2431.
