Jefferson Community College will be hosting its 10th annual Take Back the Night event beginning at 5 p.m. today.

The event, which began in 2013 at JCC but has received national recognition since its inception in 1970s, is open to the public and students. It is meant to raise awareness of violence against women and others who have experienced domestic violence, and to promote healthy relationships during October, which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

