Jefferson Community College will be hosting its 10th annual Take Back the Night event beginning at 5 p.m. today.
The event, which began in 2013 at JCC but has received national recognition since its inception in 1970s, is open to the public and students. It is meant to raise awareness of violence against women and others who have experienced domestic violence, and to promote healthy relationships during October, which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Destiny Walker, JCC Victim Assistance Center advocate, said, “Any community member can come be a part of it, and it is family friendly.”
The event will be held in the Jules Center Commons (Building 6) until 7 p.m. Outreach and resource tables will be open for everyone from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be a stand in solidarity with cardboard testimony from survivors and allies of survivors to “stand up and show their support.”
The event includes a march around campus, down Coffeen Street and back if the weather is good; otherwise it will take place directly on campus. Immediately after the march, there will be a healing drum circle hosted by the Anchor Recovery Center.
Along with the resource tables and other activities taking place during the event, there is also the Clothesline Project, which allows people to write on T-shirts that will be displayed on campus.
Ms. Walker said people will be able to “come and decorate, write words of support, or your story. A lot of them are words of inspiration. A lot of students approach for that reason, to give inspiration or say ‘I’m a survivor,’ but it also allows them to engage with me as an advocate to build that relationship and rapport, knowing that there is support for them on campus, whether they need it directly or are helping a friend.”
Ms. Walker offers education and prevention awareness throughout the semester to students. Those who need victim services or know someone who does in the community can contact the Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County for free services that are available to any person.
