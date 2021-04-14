WATERTOWN — Sponsored by Voices for Social Change, Jefferson Community College is offering two virtual discussions on mental health for its students, along with the community as a whole.
The first discussion, Understanding the Stigma of Mental Illness, will take place Thursday, April 15, from 6 to 8 p.m. This forum aims to empower people with knowledge about mental health and to create an open atmosphere for discussion. Panelists will discuss mental health access, equity and awareness. Those who wish to register may do so here: http://bit.ly/jccevent23.
The second discussion, Mental Well-Being and Coping, will take place on Thursday, April 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. This forum aims to empower people to look at their own health and mental well-being, and to use resources when experiencing negative emotions. In addition, the goal is to share healthy coping skills and self-care strategies. This panel of local professionals will discuss identifying warning signs of self-harm and accessing mental health services. Those interested may register via the following link: http://bit.ly/jccevent24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.