WATERTOWN — Registration is now open for 10 microcredentials that will be launched this fall through Jefferson Community College in the areas of healthcare, business, technology, hospitality and tourism.
Microcredentials are industry-specific classes bundled together for working professionals to learn additional skills, advance in their industry or prepare for a career change. Microcredentials are typically packaged with three or four college credit-bearing courses that provide in-demand skills and experience and demonstrate competency and boost skills and resumes. For high school students, microcredentials are a way to explore a career path before committing to a degree.
Upon successful completion of a microcredential, students receive a college transcript and digital badge to include on their resume, electronic portfolio and professional networking sites such as LinkedIn. College credits are transferrable into compatible degree/certificate programs at JCC or other institutions.
Microcredentials at JCC include:
- Healthcare Management I: Teaches students aspects of healthcare office management including medical terminology, spreadsheet applications and introduction to health care management. Courses: OFC 245, Medical Terminology. BUS 160, Spreadsheet Applications. HCM 101, Introduction to Health Care Management.
- Healthcare Management II: Teaches students the aspects of healthcare office management, with a focus on accounting and finance in the health care industry. Health Care Management I microcredential is not a prerequisite. Courses: HCM 110, Introduction to the U.S. Health Care System. ACC 101, Accounting Principles. HCM 220, Healthcare Financing.
- Director Support Professional I: Teaches students about the human services organization structure and function, ethical behavior in the workplace, the importance of interpersonal communication skills, and first aid and CPR personal safety measures. Courses: HCM 101, Introduction to Health Care Management. HUS 101, Introduction to Human Services. HUS 210, Professional Codes of Conduct. STA 161, Interpersonal Communication. HEA 102, CPR.
- Business Leadership: Teaches students aspects of business that are essential to successful leadership including marketing, management, entrepreneurship, accounting and communications. This microcredential offers flexibility in course options, allowing students to customize course selection to their individual goals. Required course: BUS 112, Introduction to Business. For the second and third courses, students can choose from the following- BUS 123, Marketing. BUS 131, Principles of Marketing. BUS 150, Introduction to Entrepreneurship. ACC 101, Accounting Principles. STA 151, Public Speaking.
- Non-profit Leadership: Prepares students with leadership characteristics and behaviors to demonstrate an understanding of non-profit culture, organizational goals and strategies. Courses: BUS 121, Business Financial Operations. BUS 131, Principles of Management. BUS 216, Non-Profit Management.
- Fundamentals of Effective Communication: Teaches students public speaking and interpersonal communication as it relates to all disciplines, specifically in terms of understanding communication styles and theories and developing effective communication skills to lead employees, customers, students or shareholders and investors. Courses: STA 151, Public Speaking. STA 161, Interpersonal Communications. STA 211, Managing Conflict.
- Agribusiness and Hospitality: Provides producer training on entrepreneurship, marketing, sanitation and safety, and food and beverage management. Courses: BUS 124, Marketing. CUL 130, Sanitation & Safety. BUS 240, Food & Beverage Management. BUS 150, Introduction to Entrepreneurship.
- Hospitality: Teaches students how to start a career in hospitality with the background to work in a customer-focused industry, while learning necessary skills such as basic hospitality, customer service, sanitation and safety, and beverage management. Courses: HOS 101, Intro to Hospitality. HRM 274, Bartending Management. CUL 130, Sanitation and Safety. BUS 230, Customer Service.
- Kitchen Basics: Teaches students how to start a career in the culinary industry with the background to work in the food service field, while learning necessary skills such as basic culinary, sanitation and safety, and beverage management. Courses: CUL 130, Sanitation & Safety. CUL 102, Introduction to Culinary. CUL 120, Nutrition. HRM 240, Food & Beverage Management.
- Software Development: Teaches students to create accurate and complete top-down designs, algorithms and programs with functions and/or objects in computer programming languages currently used in industry and to use data modeling methods such as stacks, queues, linked lists, and tree structures. Courses: CIS 116, Introductory Programming. CIS 216, Advanced Programming. CIS 250, Data Structures.
Part-time students pursuing a microcredential at JCC have access to the same academic support services as full-time JCC students. The cost of a microcredential is based on the number of credit hours and applicable fees and financial aid is available for eligible part-time students — employer tuition reimbursement is also accepted. Classes begin August 29 and are offered in flexible teaching modalities including online, in-person and hybrid.
Learn more about microcredentials on the college’s website at www.sunyjefferson.edu. To schedule an appointment to speak with a member of JCC’s admissions team, email admissions@sunyjefferson.edu or call Enrollment Services at (315) 786-2437.
