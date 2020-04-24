WATERTOWN — Jefferson Community College has announced the launch of a new Associate of Occupational Studies degree in the Applied Business Studies program, beginning this fall.
The program is designed to recognize a student’s pre-existing skills obtained from work experience or credits received from a technical or vocational school. Students may receive up to 20 credit hours of prior learning experience toward degree completion in the Applied Business Studies program.
JCC’s fall semester will begin Aug. 31.
“The program is well suited for military personnel, who have acquired enhanced skills through their on-the-job training to transition to the private sector,” said Dawn M. Robinson, JCC Business Department Chair, in a statement. “Additionally, the program addresses the needs of workforce professionals seeking advancement in their current careers or to develop an entrepreneurial venture.”
JCC’s Applied Business Studies program can be completed in two years of full-time study or longer with part-time study.
Graduates of the program will possess the skills necessary to start or operate a business and will demonstrate an understanding of marketing techniques to promote a business, business finances and financial operations, the four functions of management, and basic accounting.
Interested students are encouraged to contact JCC’s Enrollment Services at (315) 786-2437, schedule a virtual appointment online at www.sunyjefferson.edu or email admissions@sunyjefferson.edu to begin the application process.
For more information about the Applied Business Studies program at JCC, contact Dawn M. Robinson, Business Department Chair, at drobinson@sunyjefferson.edu.
