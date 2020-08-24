WATERTOWN — Jefferson Community College will offer face-to-face non-credit allied health pre-certification training in September and October.
Anyone may take advantage of the in-person training to build their skills and enhance their resume, or prepare for another career, and military spouses may use their My Career Advancement Account (MyCAA) funding to cover the cost of the training.
Allied health training programs provide in-person instruction and hands-on experience achieved through clinical externships. Upon successful completion of the allied health training, students will be eligible to pursue national licensure. Early registration is recommended as seating is limited due to COVID-19 population density guidelines. Students and campus visitors must adhere to social distancing guidelines and wear a mask when social distancing is not possible.
Additionally, the college offers nine allied health workshops leading to national licensure entirely online. Pre-certification programs available online do not accept MyCAA funding. Online allied health workshops prepare students to work as clinical medical assistants, dental assistants, EKG technicians, dialysis technicians, medical billers and coders, pharmacy technicians, phlebotomy technicians, veterinary assistants, and personal care assistants.
Allied health pre-certification workshops held on campus, with MyCAA funding accepted, are as follows:
— Phlebotomy Technician, Sept. 8 through Dec. 10
Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Cost: $1,599 with textbooks included
— Clinical Medical Assistant, Sept. 14 through Feb. 15
Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Cost: $2,399 with textbooks included
— Pharmacy Technician, Oct. 12 through Dec. 2
Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Cost: $999 with textbooks included
A full description of each workshop, registration fees and registration form are available online at www.sunyjefferson.edu/alliedhealth. For more information, contact the JCC Workforce Development and Business Division at (315) 786-2233 or email ced@sunyjefferson.edu.
