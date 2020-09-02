JCC to offer allied health pre-certification workshops on campus

WATERTOWN - Jefferson Community College (JCC) will offer face-to-face non-credit allied health pre-certification training in September and October 2020. Anyone may take advantage of the in-person training to build their skills and enhance their resume, or prepare for another career. Military spouses may use MyCAA (My Career Advancement Account) funding to cover the cost of the training.
JCC will hold its phlebotomy technician workshop on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Sept. 8 through Dec. 10; clinical medical assistant workshop on Mondays and Wednesdays from Sept. 14 through Feb. 15, 2021; and pharmacy technician workshop on Mondays and Wednesdays from Oct. 12 through Dec. 2. All workshops are held during the evening from 6-9:30 p.m.
Allied health training programs provide in-person instruction and hands-on experience achieved through clinical externships. Upon successful completion of the allied health training, students will be eligible to pursue national licensure.
Early registration is recommended as seating is limited due to COVID-19 population density guidelines. Students and campus visitors must adhere to social distancing guidelines and wear a mask when 6-foot social distancing is not possible.
Additionally, the college offers nine allied health workshops leading to national licensure entirely online. Pre-certification programs available online do not accept MyCAA funding. Online allied health workshops prepare students to work as:
- clinical medical assistants (also offered on campus)
- dental assistants
- EKG technicians
- dialysis technicians
- medical billers and coders
- pharmacy technicians (also offered on campus)
- phlebotomy technicians (also offered on campus)
- veterinary assistants
- personal care assistants
A full description of each workshop, registration fees and registration form are available online at www.sunyjefferson.edu/alliedhealth. For more information, contact the JCC Workforce Development and Business Division at (315) 786-2233 or email ced@sunyjefferson.edu.
