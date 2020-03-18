WATERTOWN — In an attempt to help “flatten the curve” of the spread of COVID-19, effective immediately, Jefferson Community College employees that can work from home will be able to do so.
This comes after the college’s president, Ty Stone, received guidance from the state requesting executives reduce the number of on-site employees by 50 percent and offer teleworking options for employees able to work remotely.
This temporary change will be in effect until at least March 31. College offices continue to be closed to the public until March 30.
While employees are not restricted from campus, college administration would prefer and strongly encourages staff to work remotely and practice social distancing if on campus, according to a release.
The IT department of the college is currently working on deploying technology to staff, with those who have what they need already able to immediately begin working remotely.
At this time, Jefferson County, and by extension the college itself, have no confirmed cases and, according to a release, the college has not been notified that any employee or student has been exposed to or is being tested for COVID-19.
Essential business operations will continue to be conducted at the college and its website will be updated on a regular basis with frequently asked questions and other relevant information at www.sunyjefferson.edu/coronavirus.
