WATERTOWN — Jefferson Community College’s virtual offices will be closed to the public on Friday, Oct. 23, for Professional Development Day. There are no classes scheduled for Oct. 23.
JCC virtual offices closed Friday for Professional Development Day
Latest News
- Tri-county experiences uptick in COVID-19 cases; county officials remind public to adhere to safety guidelines
- JCC virtual offices closed Friday for Professional Development Day
- Watertown’s Washington Street project could change to apartments
- High school roundup: Cuthbert breaks tie in double OT as Colton-Pierrepont wins battle for first
- Saved by the fly: Former Sackets man talks health issues, creates new business to help transplant recipients, donors
- Seven-county NNY region logs lowest unemployment rate in state for September
- St. Lawrence County jail population rising, bucking state trends
- St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation union members stage informational picket
Most Popular
-
Seven arrested on felony drug charges in Massena bust; more arrests pending
-
Massena, Norwood-Norfolk school districts impacted by positive COVID cases
-
Surveillance camera gone, tree stand burned on opening day; owner says it was intentional
-
Two Ogdensburg men facing felony drug charges
-
Cuomo outlines new microcluster policies, announces draft vaccination plan, requests additional federal input
Classifieds
- 111 - AAA ABES
- NNY FARMERS MARKET, RT.
- WE BUY & Sell Dairies, Bred Heifers and Open Heifers.
- AAA CAPS- Alum. & Fiberglass. JCT Truck Caps, Lowville, NY
- ALWAYS BUYING junk vehicles. Fast, local pick up! Call 315-783-4184
- BUYING JUNK VEHICLES .
- ANTIQUE SPORTING WANTED.
- SILVER DOLLARS Wanted, Collector Not Dealer. Paying top dollar for
- Bella Jewellers LLC, Arts of Org. filed with Sec. of
- ABB Contracting LLC. Art. of Org. filed with the SSNY
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.