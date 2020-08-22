WATERTOWN — After nine years on the job, Jefferson Community College’s vice president for academic affairs, Thomas J. Finch, will retire on Aug. 31.
Mr. Finch, of Saranac Lake, came to JCC with 25 years of experience in higher education, both as an administrator and an educator and joined the college in July of 2011, according to a release from JCC.
He was responsible for the development, implementation, and evaluation of all academic programs and for the overall supervision of instructional personnel, served as the liaison to the Office of the Provost at the State University of New York, and chaired the college’s academic council. He also served as a member of SUNY Association of Chief Academic Officers.
“Tom Finch has been integral to Jefferson’s success in recent years. His commitment to our students and to maintaining the highest standards for education have been unwavering throughout his years of service,” said JCC President Ty A. Stone in a statement. “His influence can be felt throughout programs and initiatives that will carry on into the college’s future. We wish him the best in his retirement.”
Mr. Finch played a key role in the development of the college’s collaborative learning center, Center for Professional Excellence for staff and faculty professional development, and the 2020-2025 Strategic Plan.
According to a release from JCC, he was instrumental in the advancement of Jefferson’s goal to implement SUNY’s Guided Pathways model for higher education, and in 2019 Jefferson was accepted into SUNY’s second cohort of the Guided Pathways program.
Under Mr. Finch, several new academic programs were implemented including degrees in agribusiness, chemical dependency, homeland security and health care management. He also serves as a trustee of Herring College Memorial Educational Trust, is a Kiwanis member and supports the Jefferson Foundation at JCC.
When Mr. Finch announced his plans to retire in April, Dr. Maryrose Eannace joined the college on July 1 as interim vice president of academic affairs to work alongside Mr. Finch and ensure a smooth transition of academic leadership.
