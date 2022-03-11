WATERTOWN — Jefferson Community College’s Zoo Technology Associate in Applied Science program has been designated an academic support organization of the Association of Minority Zoo & Aquarium Professionals, which focuses on animal care and conservation.
The group’s objectives are to build a sense of community among minorities working in the zoo field and to promote animal care and conservation careers as viable options for minorities. AMZAP defines the zoo field as accredited zoos, aquariums and exotic wildlife facilities such as sanctuaries and wild animal parks.
One of only six zoo technology programs in the country, JCC’s degree program may be completed in two years of full-time study. Upon successful completion of the program, students will have accrued 500 hours of applied in-zoo learning and interaction with domestic and exotic zoo animals. Students work alongside zookeepers, veterinarians, curators, educators and administrators, and complete internships as far away as Alaska and Arizona.
The Zoo Technology curriculum includes animal care and management, fundamental principles of animal husbandry, exhibitry, terminology, zoo record keeping and regulations, and communication courses. Graduates of JCC’s Zoo Technology program are prepared for entry-level positions at zoos, aquariums, national parks and more.
Visit www.sunyjefferson.edu to apply and learn more about JCC academic programs.
