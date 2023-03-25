hed

Jefferson Community College. Watertown Daily Times

LOWVILLE — A 12-week pre-apprenticeship construction training program is coming to the north country for qualified individuals free of charge thanks to a New York State Department of Labor grant and Jefferson Community College.

Construction training, provided by JCC in partnership with Associated Builders & Contractors — Empire State Chapter, will be held from May 1 to July 26 with classes at the Lewis County JCC Education Center. The 7395 East Road facility is accessible by Lewis County Public Transportation.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.