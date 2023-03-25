LOWVILLE — A 12-week pre-apprenticeship construction training program is coming to the north country for qualified individuals free of charge thanks to a New York State Department of Labor grant and Jefferson Community College.
Construction training, provided by JCC in partnership with Associated Builders & Contractors — Empire State Chapter, will be held from May 1 to July 26 with classes at the Lewis County JCC Education Center. The 7395 East Road facility is accessible by Lewis County Public Transportation.
Upon successful completion, participants will accrue 400 hours of classroom and hands-on training and two industry-recognized credentials, the OSHA 10 card for training on critical safety construction workplace topics and the National Center for Construction Education and Research certification in Level 1 Carpentry. In addition, successful candidates will have an opportunity to apply for a skilled-trade apprenticeship at the conclusion of training and/or move directly into employment in the construction sector.
“We are excited to address the workforce shortages in our region while giving individuals the opportunity to prepare themselves for a high demand job,” said Megan A. Stadler, JCC associate vice president for strategic initiatives.
Eligible individuals must meet the state Department of Labor Dislocated Worker definition. There are six categories of Dislocated Worker. To qualify as a Dislocated Worker, you must be “underemployed” or “unemployed.” Underemployed refers to a situation where you are working at a wage that is below your skill level or less than your previous job. Unemployed means you are not currently employed.
