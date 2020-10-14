WATERTOWN — Last Wednesday, the Jefferson Community College Board of Trustees proposed the adoption of an official Statement on Social Justice at their monthly meeting. In Resolution 155-20, the board unanimously passed a statement detailing the college’s commitment to promote equality and inclusion in all college practices.
“In light of recent events that serve as a painful reminder of the role that systemic racism and social injustice play in our country, we denounce all acts of racism, hate, violence and injustice,” the statement reads. “The college is strongly committed to standing up for the oppressed and the marginalized due to their race, ethnicity, gender, and sexual identity and to constantly improve our practices, policies and programs so that they are deeply rooted in the guiding principles of social justice and reform.”
The full statement can be viewed on the college’s website at https://sunyjefferson.edu/academics/programs/catalog/statement-social-justice.php.
