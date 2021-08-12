WATERTOWN — Filling a role left vacant in April, Jefferson Community College has announced the appointment of Dr. Scott D. Schaeffer, D.C., to the position of associate vice president for Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Health Professions.
Dr. Schaeffer fills the role left vacant by the retirement of Linda Dittrich and began his appointment at JCC on Aug. 9.
The Maryland native taught biology at Harford Community College for the past 14 years and was responsible for developing anatomy and physiology learning modules for HCC’s non-credit, distance learning Histotechnology Certificate Program. On campus, he was a member of the Medical Assisting Advisory Board, Open Education Resources Committee, Strategic Planning Committee, MSCHE Self-Study Committee and many other committees.
He volunteered for Maryland Responds Medical Reserve Corps, Project Homeless Connect through the United Way, Make a Wish Foundation and as a mentor at Aberdeen High School Science and Math Academy, among other initiatives.
“We have found a great faculty leader in Dr. Schaeffer,” JCC President Ty A. Stone said in a statement. “Along with his in-depth understanding of community colleges, he brings to Jefferson an outstanding record of campus-wide collaboration and a wealth of experience in assessment, accreditation, student retention and shared governance. We look forward to working with Scott.”
Dr. Schaeffer is a commissioner for the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and a peer reviewer, a position he has held since 2013. He chairs the MSCHE Committee on Applicant and Candidate Institutions and alternating the role of vice chair of the MSCHE Committee on Evaluation Reports. In the past, he vice chaired the MSCHE Substantive Change Committee and currently serves on the MSCHE Committee on Membership. MSCHE, an institution accreditor, is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and the Council for Higher Education Accreditation.
Prior to joining the higher education field, Dr. Schaeffer provided chiropractic care to patients of all ages for 11 years and served as a Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act control officer. He holds a doctor of chiropractic from Palmer College of Chiropractic, Iowa.
