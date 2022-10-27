JCC appoints committee for presidential search

Jefferson Community College, Watertown. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Jefferson Community College has begun its national search for a new president.

In a resolution passed Oct. 5, the JCC Board of Trustees appointed 13 people to serve on the Presidential Search Committee over the next several months. In September, board retained John Hutchinson and Thomas DaRin, senior consultants, along with Paul Doeg, president of R.H. Perry & Associates to assist with the search.

