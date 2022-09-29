WATERTOWN — Jefferson Community College is getting a new turf field to replace its grass baseball field adjacent to Interstate 81. The synthetic turf field will be able to accommodate soccer, baseball, softball and lacrosse.
The field is going to cost $4 million to build, half of which will be covered by the state. It is expected to be completed by the beginning of the 2023-24 academic year.
Daniel Dupee, administrator-in-charge at JCC, said that the addition of a turf field will give more student-athletes an opportunity to attend and play, provide opportunities for intramural sports and “will clearly put Jefferson Community College in the forefront of our community colleges.”
Chris Gunn, a sophomore at JCC who is a catcher in the baseball program, said that turf being installed at the college “offers a great opportunity to athletes as well as the students.”
“We’re going to really appreciate having the facility here,” he said. “I think it’s going to be good for JCC now and in the future.”
