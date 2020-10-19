WATERTOWN — Though there are fewer students on campus at Jefferson Community College this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and a majority switched to online modes of education, the college continues to work to engage both in-person and remote students, providing opportunities for discourse, civil engagement and more.
For those on campus, the college recently opened its fitness center, where students can make an appointment in advance in order to reserve their workout times, the lab area is open daily for students to access and use, the bookstore is open and the cafeteria is open for take out with limited dining seating for students.
According to Margaret Taylor, director of student activities and inclusion for JCC, the college has found it more difficult to engage remote learners, but it has managed to do a few different things for them so far, with more planned for the future.
“Although we might not be able to do as many activities in person, just being able to provide these virtual spaces for engagement, dialogue and interaction is helpful,” she said. “They’re a brief escape from academic requirements, and also a brief escape from whatever the daily stressors may be for students. It’s important, even if it’s on a different platform.”
The college’s election of officers for the Student Government Association was delayed for the spring due to COVID-19, so JCC conducted the election process on a virtual platform for the first time. Rather than meeting the SGA candidates in person for a debate, a Zoom session was scheduled where students were able to log in and hear candidates’ platforms before they cast their votes.
In addition, also for the first time, JCC held a virtual club fair via Zoom. Normally, the club fair would be in person with a table for every club and students would walk around and hear more about the various club offerings. In the new virtual environment, they instead logged in and were taken to a breakout room, with each club having its own breakout room to conduct presentations and give out information.
“We also celebrated Constitution Day, which was on Sept. 17, via Zoom,” Ms. Taylor said. “Basically, that was a panel discussion in open forum on voting rights in the United States. So, we had faculty members who served on a panel.”
Just recently, the college hosted its Rock the Vote registration drive, also something normally just done in person. JCC was able to register students — in person for those on campus — help them with the forms, and run through the process with them because it’s so new to many, especially those registering for the first time. The college will also provide an online information session for students who were not able to be there in person in order to help them with the registration form and absentee application at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21.
Continually looking at ways to provide civic engagement for students, Ms. Taylor shared JCC has a number of things planned for students, one example being a “Conversation About Words” forum series. The first of the series, “What is Racism?” took place on Oct. 6 and was open to the public as well as students. On that panel were two students sharing their personal experiences and perspectives on racism. In addition, two faculty members and a representative from Fort Drum’s Equal Opportunity Office were also present.
The next installment of the series will be “What is White Privilege?” from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 5. The college plans to have students serve on that panel as well, but nothing has been fully established yet. For anyone interested in attending, the information is available through JCC’s website at wdt.me/JCC_WhitePrivilege.
The college has also planned a number of events for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. On Oct. 22, it will have “Wear Purple Day” to raise awareness for domestic violence and survivors. On Oct. 28, there will be a socially distant Take Back the Night march around campus, a night for students to speak out against sexual violence. The march will be followed by a group meeting to discuss issues and get engagement that way through dialogue and conversation.
JCC has been hosting its Friday virtual Bingo nights, which Ms. Taylor said have been popular. Students will log in and get a virtual Bingo card and can play via Zoom.
“Since we have prizes for each round, the attendance is pretty good, students are excited about it,” Ms. Taylor said. “So, we’re looking to continue that on a weekly basis on Fridays throughout the semester.”
Currently, JCC is looking at ways to continue to have student clubs be active, with a few of them planning for various ways of fundraising, as well as some continuing with their community service in the Watertown area.
Depending on how the virus progresses, JCC will look for a way to venture out from the campus in small groups by hosting various outings, like to the local ice skating rink, so that students can explore the area more, according to Ms. Taylor.
Ms. Taylor shared JCC also has a new bike sharing program in the works, hoping to have it in place before snow hits the ground.
“We have purchased about 12 bikes that would be stationed on campus for students to use free of charge,” she said. “They’ll be able to use it to provide them with more mobility to get around campus or around the Watertown area, and it’s also a good way to provide that physical and mental relief of any stress they may have.”
