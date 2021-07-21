WATERTOWN — Jefferson Community College has again been designated a Best for Vets College by Military Times. The college has received this distinction each year since 2017.
JCC ranked 23rd compared to other two-year schools, and received an overall rank of 211 with a score of 75.07.
JCC is one of 30 community colleges within the SUNY system and currently serves about 2,800 students from Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego and St. Lawrence counties, including the 10th Mountain Division based at Fort Drum. On average, 42% of JCC’s student body is comprised of soldiers, family members, veterans and retirees. More than 500 veteran students attend JCC each year.
Veterans services offered at the college include counseling on and processing of U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and U.S. Department of Defense benefits and financial aid, personal financial support and/or advice, academic help and advising, mentorship programs, social events for vets and military families, help for physically disabled vets and mental health counseling.
For 10 years, Military Times has conducted an objective study evaluating factors that help make colleges and universities a good fit for service members, military veterans and their families. More than 300 colleges took part in this year’s survey.
Military Times’ annual Best for Vets survey asked colleges and universities to document operations involving current and former service members and their families. To create the rankings, Military Times evaluated colleges’ responses based on what veterans told them was important. Categories include university culture, student support, academic policies, academic outcomes/quality, as well as cost and financial aid.
