Adams
Courtney Renee Ackerman, associate degree, early childhood
Ryan Jacob Blevins, associate degree, physical education
Leah Saviera Briones-Cooper, associate degree, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences
Abraham D. Brooks, associate degree, individual studies
Morgan Elizabeth Buchanan, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - psychology
Andrew Lee Estal, associate degree, hospitality and tourism - hotel and restaurant Management
Charity A. Finney, associate degree, individual studies
Rylee Charles Harvey, associate degree, humanities and social sciences
Nicholas Christopher Henry, associate degree, individual studies
Mikayla June Kelley, associate degree, business administration
Lynda Elaine Lohrmann, associate degree, physical education
Nathaniel Alexander Matteson, associate degree, sports management
Adrien Ilene Pacella, associate degree, nursing
Mackenzie Eleanor Riordan, associate degree, childhood education
Kindrie Rosemarie Roy, associate degree, humanities and social sciences
Mitchell Martin Scoville, associate degree, physical education
Ashley Ruth Ann Wolbersen, associate degree, criminal justice
Adams Center
Hanna May Ambrose, associate degree, childhood education
Megan Burnham, associate degree, business administration
Kaylee M. Clark, associate degree, natural sciences - allied Health and biological sciences
Logan Ann Laisdell, associate degree, individual studies
Madison Anne Neukirch, associate degree, natural sciences - physical science
Heather Christine Petrie, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - psychology
Crystal Dawn Rivers, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - psychology
Alexandria Bay
Susie Q Ann Erck, associate degree, childhood education
Jarrod Robert Kolb, associate degree, business administration
Michelle Nicole Newberry, associate degree, business administration
Serena Soldani, associate degree, business administration
Antwerp
Karlee Beth Call, associate degree, childhood education
Diana Lou Delaney, associate degree, individual studies
Paige Danielle Garcia, associate degree, nursing
Savannah Grace Hall, associate degree, sports management
William Douglas McDonnell, associate degree, criminal justice
Moriah Teresa McGhee, associate degree, business administration
Melissa Stephens, associate degree, childhood education
Nicole Rae Watson, associate degree, individual studies
McKenzie Lynn Whitmore, associate degree, childhood education
Belleville
Hollace J. Stevens, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - psychology
Black River
Rebekka Lynn Fifield, associate degree, humanities and social sciences
Alexis Cheyenne Harvey, associate degree, nursing
Nickaela A. LaJoie, associate degree, nursing
Abbigail Nichole Osterhout, associate degree, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences
Joseph C. Slabchuck, associate degree, business administration
Lesley Anne Wood, associate degree, nursing
Boonville
Hannah Willow Rowsell Jacobs, associate degree, accounting
Cali Ann McConnell, associate degree, business administration
Brownville
Jenna Lynne Buzyniski, associate degree, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences
Madison Christine Cloonan, associate degree, childhood education
Jacob Mark Heller, associate degree, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences
Allison Lee Howard, associate degree, nursing
Matthew James McManaman, associate degree, chemical dependency
Kaycie Marie Thorpe, associate degree, individual studies
Sherin Washburn, associate degree, nursing
Calcium
Prabin Rana Bhat, associate degree, business administration
Victoria Green, associate degree, business administration
Hellen Julissa Santos, associate degree, accounting
Cape Vincent
Sarah M. Lockwood, associate degree, nursing
Kenna Deann Renda, associate degree, human services
Carthage
Connor Joseph Ashlaw, associate degree, physical education
Adalee Bamberg, associate degree, paralegal
Sarah L. Brown, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - psychology
Bethanie Jamie Clarke, associate degree, business administration
Hallie Elizabeth Davis, associate degree, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences
Jacob Ryan Davis, associate degree, humanities and social sciences
Gregory Aren Downey, associate degree, humanities and social sciences
Joseph James Forney, associate degree, humanities and social sciences
Charissa Marie Fox, associate degree, childhood education
Jamie Lynn Haggett, associate degree, business administration
Jessica Ann Harris, associate degree, nursing
Kenneth Calib Johnson, associate degree, computer information technology
Elvira Eleonore Kemp, associate degree, office technologies - administrative assistant
Jonna Lauren Kloster, associate degree, physical education
Jammie Renee Minaya, associate degree, criminal justice and homeland security
Ryanne Marie Monaghan, associate degree, humanities and social sciences
Stephanie Jean Monaghan, associate degree, human services
Cody Michael Phalen, associate degree, individual studies
Lori Ann Pierce, associate degree, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences
Hawthorne Ernest Potts, associate degree, individual studies
Amanda Marie Salisbury, associate degree, business administration
Roxanne Lee Sheltray, associate degree, chemical dependency and human services
Jonathan Alden Travis, associate degree, individual studies
Castorland
Janelle Marie Valentine, associate degree, business administration and humanities and social sciences - psychology
Chaumont
Madison Marie Comins, associate degree, nursing
Joshua John Rogers, associate degree, agri-business
Brightlynn Joyce Sharlow, associate degree, humanities and social sciences
Clayton
Kelsy A. Dennie, associate degree, human services
Clayton Crary Hall, associate degree, mathematics
Eli Robert Hall, associate degree, humanities and social sciences
Behare Hasanramaj, associate degree, paralegal
Michelle Ann Mitchell, associate degree, childhood education
Melanie S. Morin, associate degree, accounting
Constableville
Sophia Grace Burd, associate degree, childhood education
Michayla Ann Millard, associate degree, nursing
Kambree Louise Wilcox, associate degree, criminal justice
Copenhagen
Olivia Catherine Aubin, associate degree, humanities and social sciences
Cody Buckley, associate degree, criminal justice
Cierra Jane Dicob, associate degree, accounting
Jeronimo Ortiz, associate degree, humanities and social sciences
Ashley Nicole Young, associate degree, childhood education
Croghan
Macie A. Brouty, associate degree, childhood education
Karissa Joy Gerdon, associate degree, humanities and social sciences
Marcus C. Hills, associate degree, physical education
Deferiet
Kasey Jo Martin, associate degree, accounting
Dexter
Reina Marie Guerriero, associate degree, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences
Erin J. Modlin, associate degree, early childhood
Robert Kevin Mulligan, associate degree, business administration
Mackenzie Anne Rust, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - psychology
Tyler Benjamin Scordo, associate degree, childhood education
Misty Dawn Slomski, associate degree, nursing
Cole Avery Thomas, associate degree, engineering science
Nicole Susan Welser, associate degree, accounting
Ellisburg
John Daniel Cobb, associate degree, criminal justice
Helina Disbro, associate degree, humanities and social sciences
Evans Mills
Jodie Lynn Ewing, associate degree, nursing
Nelly Alejandra Farias, associate degree, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences
Brooke Marie French, associate degree, business administration
Jungrim Fritts, associate degree, nursing
Liam James Grill, associate degree, humanities and social sciences
Jayden Daniel Henhawk, associate degree, physical education
SallyAnn Marie Jackson, associate degree, nursing
Ryan Daniel Jensen, associate degree, individual studies
Rosalind Nicole Lyons, associate degree, business administration
Brittany Renee Rivera, associate degree, early childhood
Monica Lee Simpson, associate degree, nursing
Dominique T. White, associate degree, humanities and social sciences
Fort Drum
Shelley Gittins, certificate, winery management and marketing
Sheena Lana Harmon, associate degree, nursing
Tammy L. Hyden, associate degree, nursing
Jordan Eric Lavengood, associate degree, homeland security
Kelsea Nicole Libby, associate degree, nursing
Chrystal Agerston Mcpherson, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - psychology
Kaylee Natale, associate degree, humanities and social sciences
Rebecca Ann Pace, associate degree, human services
Miranda Brooke Peary, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - psychology
Kathy Schneider, associate degree, nursing
Rachel Lynn Seegmiller, associate degree, nursing
Heather Michelle Stribling, associate degree, business administration
Keyawnna Stroud, associate degree, nursing
Rossana Brigitte Villena, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - psychology
Julia Wallace, associate degree, health care management
Kristina L. Ward, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - psychology
Douglas M. Wamujinga, associate degree, criminal justice
Glen Park
Victoria Alexandra Mackey, associate degree, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences
Glenfield
Brooke Catherine Everson, associate degree, physical education
Gouverneur
Mackenzie Lynn Adle, associate degree, office technologies - administrative assistant
Gabriel Creighton Niles, associate degree, individual studies
Great Bend
Alexandra Rosalynn Steele, associate degree, humanities and social sciences
Hammond
Alice LaMay Braglin, associate degree, zoo technology
Jaxen Turner LaPiene, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - psychology
Colman Daniel Pease, associate degree, physical education
Spencer William Pease, associate degree, homeland security
Harrisville
Kelly Colleen Davis, associate degree, humanities and social sciences
Henderson
Cheyenne M. Dukes, associate degree, zoo technology
Cote Alan Dupuis, associate degree, accounting
Matthew John Glowfeskie, associate degree, engineering science
Connor Shawn O’Donnell, associate degree, humanities and social sciences
Abagail Ann Tamblin, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - psychology
Lacona
James Daniel Decker, associate degree, humanities and social sciences
Sean P. Hennigan, associate degree, business administration
Amanda Jasmine Marshall, associate degree, humanities and social sciences
Brian Sickler, associate degree, computer information technology
Emily Lauren Weaver, associate degree, humanities and social sciences
LaFargeville
Macey Margaret Delosh, associate degree, childhood education
Cara Lea Dominie, associate degree, human services
Ashley D. Garcia, associate degree, chemical dependency
Sarah Mary Johnson, associate degree, business administration
Thomas Angus Kelly, associate degree, human services
Brittnee M. Miller, associate degree, chemical dependency
Jada Marie Moore, associate degree, office technologies - medical
Isabella Concetta Soluri, associate degree, physical education
Kyleigh Marie Storozow, associate degree, nursing
Ty Charles VanAlstyne, associate degree, computer science
Caitlyn Renee Wilkie, associate degree, paralegal
Lowville
Emily Jayne Beck, associate degree, childhood education
Victoria M. Boliver, associate degree, humanities and social sciences
Jeremy Dening, associate degree, mathematics
Kiersten Rebecca Hancock, associate degree, criminal justice
Virginia Rose Hungerford, associate degree, early childhood
Caila Jean Kain, associate degree, humanities and social sciences
Andrew James Kirkwood, associate degree, engineering science
Eileen J. Mathys, associate degree, individual studies
Sean Ryan McCann, associate degree, business administration
Cierra RaeAnne McGrath, associate degree, nursing
Valerie G. Miller, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - psychology
Ryan E. Reed, associate degree, criminal justice
Kali Beth Reichel, associate degree, early childhood
Kylie Anne Spinner, associate degree, agri-business
Alex Patrick Thomas, associate degree, engineering science
Manuel Jorge Viveiros, associate degree, business administration
Nolan Ryan Yancey,associate degree, physical education
Maria J. Young, associate degree, paralegal
Bailey Joyce Zicari, associate degree, physical education
Lyons Falls
Keegan M. Poste, associate degree, humanities and social sciences
Mannsville
Madison Camille Bauer, associate degree, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences
Autumn Nicole Harris, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - psychology
Martinsburg
Marissa Lyn Forney, associate degree, office technologies - medical
Shane Anthony Gladle, associate degree, criminal justice
Natural Bridge
Sarah Beth Graham, associate degree, human services
Norfolk
Andrea Nichole Hynes, associate degree, human services
Ogdensburg
Gabrielle Jillian Marshall, associate degree, individual studies
Parish
Joshua James Jacobson, associate degree, criminal justice
Philadelphia
Makayla Ann Hull,associate degree, nursing
Alicia Ann Knight, associate degree, nursing
Kaylee E. Nortz, associate degree, nursing
Pierrepont Manor
Justin Marino, associate degree, nursing
Tylor John Waterman,associate degree, criminal justice
Plessis
Melissa Sue Reyes, associate degree, nursing
Pulaski
Dakota James Corbett-Bean, associate degree, humanities and social sciences
Allison Renee Johnson, associate degree, office technologies - medical
Shelby Morgan Miller, associate degree, criminal justice
Lani Brooke Schmidt, associate degree, individual studies
Olivia M. Sheldon, associate degree, humanities and social sciences
Noah Ashton Smith, associate degree, computer Information technology
Autumn Lynn Snow, associate degree, accounting
Beth Tarbell, associate degree, chemical dependency
Jamie B. Turner, associate degree, business administration
Redwood
Hunter Barbara Beach, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - psychology
Blake Joseph Hunter, associate degree, individual studies
Ryan Robert Lopez, associate degree, nursing
Winter Mabel Sears, associate degree, business administration
Richland
Christina Anne Burns, associate degree, business administration
Kristina M. Miller, associate degree, human services
Richville
Alicia Dawn Reed, associate degree, individual studies
Rodman
Bryce Edward Levac, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - creative writing
Sydney Alice Mayne, associate degree, childhood education
Sackets Harbor
Alison Mae Larkin, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - psychology
Sara Elizet Peters, associate degree, nursing
William Sackett, associate degree, physical education
Sandy Creek
Jadyn Gabriele Mullin, associate degree, individual studies
Kennedy Sullivan, associate degree, zoo technology
Theresa
Shyla M. Bachmann, associate degree, accounting
Kathryn Marie Brown, associate degree, childhood education
Nolan Z. Drake, associate degree, criminal justice
Payton Olivea Elmer, associate degree chemical dependency
Preston J. Hickok Sr., associate degree, paralegal
Robert Douglas Mangas, associate degree, fire protection technology
Arielle Eileen Morrison-Salisbury, certificate, accounting
Tori Amber Wilcox, associate degree, humanities and social sciences
Three Mile Bay
Christopher Allen Addleman, associate degree, individual studies
Ryan A. Aubertine, associate degree, engineering science
William Michael Locy, associate degree, individual studies
Kira Leeanne Votra, associate degree, physical education
Turin
Casey Allen Happy, associate degree, nursing
Watertown
Aimee Nichole Aldrich, associate degree, nursing
Gina Christiana Alteri, associate degree, humanities and social sciences
Issa Alzouma, associate degree, health care management
Sandra Janet Atilano, associate degree, humanities and social sciences
Marla Isabel Aviles, associate degree, mathematics and science - science
Chanell Marie Bacon, certificate, accounting
Morgan Mae Beckmann, associate degree, childhood education
Gregg Alan Bentz, associate degree, business Administration
Tricia Jean Beutel, associate degree, health care management
Richard Allen Bourne, associate degree hospitality and tourism - culinary arts
Andrew Tomas Brislan, associate degree, criminal justice
Sarah Lynn Burns, associate degree, paralegal
Nadia Ariana Callahan, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - psychology
Megan Campaney, associate degree, individual studies
Wilson Chan, associate degree, accounting
Nicholas Allen Chapman, associate degree, humanities and social sciences
Rebekah Liane Chavez,associate degree, nursing
Xiaowei Chen, associate degree, nursing
Brianna C. Chest, associate degree, humanities and social sciences
Emily Coinco, associate degree, nursing
Richard Jeffrey Cronce Jr., associate degree, chemical dependency
Anthony D. Dair Jr., associate degree, individual studies
Caden Ray Davis,associate degree, physical education
Jonathan Stephen Davis, associate degree, individual studies and business administration
Jillian DeFranco, associate degree, early childhood
Yakov Denishchich, associate degree, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences
Taylor Dubois, associate degree, individual studies
Miranda Joy Duff, associate degree, individual studies
Jonah Craig Edick, associate degree computer science
Antonio Estrada, associate degree individual studies
Brianna Angelina Estrada,associate degree, humanities and social sciences - psychology
Mary Evans, associate degree, business administration
Tessa Evans, associate degree, humanities and social sciences
Courtney Deleah Farr, associate degree, chemical dependency
Jessica Farris, associate degree, office technologies - medical
Shawn Christopher Fountain, associate degree business administration
Maggie Adora Fredenburg, associate degree, childhood education
Andrea Lynn Frender, associate degree, chemical dependency
Kristoffer Lanar Fultz, associate degree humanities and social sciences - psychology
Olivia Mary Gantt, associate degree, mathematics and science - allied health
Jordan Gardner, associate degree, nursing
Yannis Gilbert, associate degree, childhood education
Kierstyn Ann Glazier, associate degree, business administration
Nathaniel Robert Greene, associate degree, human services
Daylen Marae Greenfield, associate degree, humanities and social sciences
Jordyn Hale, associate degree, hospitality and tourism - hotel and restaurant management
Jade Ipolani Hall, humanities and social sciences
Michael Anthony Hall, associate degree, physical education
Amber R. Harra, associate degree business administration
Katlin Marie Hayden, associate degree human services
Olivia Elien Heiler, associate degree, business administration
Jenna Jae Hibbard, associate degree, nursing
Darrius Mikal Houston, associate degree, business administration
Dylan M. Hudon, associate degree engineering science
Jenna Maxine Hughes,associate degree early childhood
Ike Patrick Joel Jamieson, associate degree, homeland security
Cayla Jo Jenne, associate degree chemical dependency and human services
Abigail Rose Jock, associate degree mathematics
Shawn Michael Johnson, associate degree individual studies
Nakiya T. Joseph, associate degree natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences
Kalani I. Kalama, associate degree, individual studies
Cassondra Leiana Katsolis, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - literature
M’Kenzie Rose Kirchoff, associate degree, nursing
Jordan Kottmyer, associate degree, computer information technology
Molly Kathleen LaDue, associate degree, individual studies
Shayne Benjamin LaDuke, associate degree, individual studies
Michael Edward Lawrence Jr., associate degree accounting
Charley R. Loftus, associate degree, humanities and social sciences
Sarah Elizabeth Lovely, associate degree nursing
Maura Darlene T. Lowe,associate degree, individual studies
Rebecca Lugo, associate degree childhood education
Trasey Mae Marsilio, associate degree, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences
Kelly D. Martin,associate degree zoo technology
Sebastian Alexander Mastin, associate degree, sports management
Zoe Renee Matthews, associate degree humanities and social sciences
Autumn Noelle McAllister, associate degree humanities and social sciences - psychology
Maximilian Lee McCrum,associate degree individual studies
Anthony E. Medina, associate degree criminal justice
Teonca Merchant, associate degree, business administration
Steven Jay Miller, associate degree computer information technology
Jennifer Rae Moore, associate degree office technologies - medical
Curtis Lamont Mosely, associate degree, human services
Brennan Moss,associate degree paralegal
Alexandra Kelly Mott, associate degree business administration
Justina Ann Neddo, associate degree nursing
Kate Victoria O’Neil, associate degree, humanities and social sciences
Allan Bermudo Pador, associate degree, homeland security
Michael Pan,associate degree engineering science
Yi-Ling Lynn Pan, associate degree humanities and social sciences - psychology and mathematics and science - allied health and biological sciences
Shalynn Marie Paro, associate degree, human services
Samuel Travis Payne, associate degree, physical education
Josee Marie Petrillose, associate degree business administration
John Richard Phelps, associate degree, business administration
Elizabeth Mary Pierce, associate degree individual studies
Jonathan Matthew Pitts, associate degree nursing
Lauryn K. Quinn, associate degree, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences
Luca Eduardo Ramos, associate degree accounting
Gabrielle May Rarick, associate degree humanities and social sciences
Clarrisa Registe Warrington, associate degree nursing
Donald Robbins, associate degree criminal justice
Nicole Marie Roberto, associate degree health care management
Cailey Grace Roberts, associate degree, individual studies
Samuel Ray Robinson, associate degree, business administration
Tara Lyn Buckingham Roshia, associate degree nursing
April Grace Rubyor, associate degree, humanities and social sciences
Christopher James Ryan, associate degree computer information technology
Marisa Abigail Safford, associate degree humanities and social sciences
Jackie Saint-Fleur, associate degree accounting
Jasmine Sheree Saint-Val, associate degree, office technologies - medical
Cortney Jeffrey Salisbury, certificate, chemical dependency
Zoe Kathleen Salisbury,associate degree humanities and social sciences - psychology
Sydney Anne Samphier, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - psychology
Katie Colleen Shaw, associate degree, nursing
Viridiana Silva , associate degree, business administration
Quinn A. Simpson, associate degree, individual studies
Sylvie Anne Louise Skrzypinski, associate degree humanities and social sciences - creative writing and human services
Mary May Smith, associate degree, early childhood
Tori Jean Smith, associate degree humanities and social sciences
Montenez Donte Smith Jr., business administration
Madison E. Staples, associate degree physical Education
Mikayla Dawn Stevens, associate degree, individual studies
Morgan Louise Stevens, associate degree, humanities and social sciences
Abigail Lee Sullivan, associate degree, childhood education
Jeremiah Joseph Sullivan, associate degree, computer information technology
Kadira Taffa-Childers,associate degree, accounting
Taylor Toronto, associate degree, individual studies and nursing
Eliza Justine Tribble-Vazquez, associate degree, early childhood
Jason Santos Valentin, associate degree business administration
Andrew Jay Vallance, associate degree physical education
Christan Nicole Webb, associate degree criminal justice
Justine Alexandria White, associate degree, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences
Rebekah Elizabeth Widrick, associate degree accounting
Sarah Keenan Wilkinson, associate degree, human services
Katelyn Elizabeth Wise, associate degree human services
Shania Marie Wurtz, associate degree, business administration
Kristyn Noel Yaklich, associate degree nursing
Brianna Ashlee-Lyn Young, associate degree, business administration
Woodville
Cassandra Michelle Forrester, associate degree, childhood education
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.