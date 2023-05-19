Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
Thirty-nine percent of graduates are affiliated with the military and were seen wearing red, white and blue cords.
The keynote speaker was National Geographic underwater photographer Jennifer Hayes, who graduated from JCC in 1981 and is from Clayton. She has had work featured on NPR, CNN, ABC’s Good Morning America, ABC World News Tonight, National Geographic TV, Wild and the Disney Channel.
She said the invitation was “unexpected.”
“It is an honor that I most certainly would not have anticipated during my studies here,” she said.
She offered a piece of advice to the graduates.
“From my perspective, you will shine, you will procrastinate, you will make mistakes, I made whoppers, and yes you will recover,” she said. “Own the fanfare, own the failures. We seem to survive our imperfections.”
The student commencement speaker was Karry M. Elliott, who was dubbed the person most likely to have the band-aids on the latest European excursion trip from Watertown. She received her teaching assistant certificate in December 2022 and graduated from JCC with her associate in arts degree in humanities and social sciences.
She called it her honor to represent the students at the commencement.
“Each and every one of us has had a unique and different journey to find ourselves as part of this graduating class,” she said.
For Ms. Elliot, that journey involved taking years off from school before the pandemic.
“Taking a pause can sometimes be viewed as a failure, but I’m here to tell you, it is not,” she said.
Her “pause” was for 30 years. When the pandemic hit, she went from working a full-time job, to sitting at home.
“My employer announced his retirement and suddenly the time was right for me to return to school,” she said.
Kaylee-Lynn Brooke Beleza from Amhertsview, Canada, and Kaela M. Mellowship, from Alexandria Bay, also received the 2023 Chancellor’s Awards for Student Excellence. Ms. Beleza is graduating with her associate in science degree in sports management and was named to the President’s or Dean’s List every semester.
Ms. Mellowship is graduating with her associate in science degree in business administration. She came to JCC as a Jefferson-Can Scholar because of her academic success, and being in college didn’t change that level of success. She maintained a 4.0 GPA and was on the President’s List every semester.
JCC’s Honors Program offers students with exceptional academic skills the ability to get enriched instruction. Six candidates for graduation were recognized on Friday for completing the program. Hannah E. Cooley from Carthage, Emma M. Halsey from Sandy Creek, Cheyenne T. Hammond from Mannsville, Michael W. Langridge from Alexandria Bay, Asia J. Rutherford from Watertown and Paige M. Schultz who is also from Watertown.
