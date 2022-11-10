Michelle Kellen, professional development manager of the Brain Injury Association of New York State, speaks at a concussion seminar Wednesday at Jefferson Community College. Cheyanne Garza/Watertown Daily Times
WATERTOWN — The New York State Athletic Trainers’ Association and Brain Injury Association of New York State held a seminar Wednesday evening at Jefferson Community College discussing athletic concussions.
The seminar was attended by athletic coaches, teachers and students and headed by three speakers who are all professionals in fields related to concussions and the ramifications of them. The speakers were Michelle Kellen of BIANYS, Dr. Brian Rieger of SUNY Upstate Medical University and Dr. Patrick McKeon, associate professor of exercise science and athletic training at Ithaca College. They discussed symptoms of concussions, accommodations that should be given to athletes by coaches and teachers and how to make sure concussed people stay safe as they recover.
Ms. Kellen, professional development manager at BIANYS, spoke at length about the symptoms of a concussion and the accommodations that teachers should make for concussed students while they “return to learn.”
Symptoms of a concussion include sensitivity to light and noise, mental fatigue or fogginess, difficulty paying attention to schoolwork or teachers, difficulty remembering instructions and trouble staying organized. Ms. Kellen said that one of the first signs people will see of a concussion on the field is fogginess and trouble remembering.
“You ask them, ‘What game is it?’ I don’t know. ‘Who are you playing?’ They don’t remember their position,” she said. “They forget where they’re supposed to be.”
Headaches are also a common symptom of concussions, along with blurred vision or excessive tiredness. Ms. Kellen said that “something doesn’t feel right” and concussed people end up in a “brain fog,” feeling increasingly tired as the day goes on.
She said teachers should give adjustments to concussed students, “front loading” accommodations so that they will recover more quickly and without as many potential setbacks. Adjustments for concussed students, according to Ms. Kellen, include letting them wear a hat to “diffuse the light into the eyes,” letting students leave class a few minutes early to avoid the noise in the hallways and giving them complete notes to review at a later date.
Teachers can also eliminate unnecessary coursework so they do not have to play catch-up once the concussion has resolved itself and simplify tasks to make them more manageable for students. Concussed students are advised to take frequent breaks to avoid overworking the brain, which can lead to headaches and set back recovery.
Dr. McKeon discussed other symptoms of concussions and how the recovery of a concussion aids a “return to play” map for athletes. He called the act of getting a concussion and recovering from one an “energy crisis,” citing how concussed brains don’t use energy the same way that uninjured brains do.
“There’s some energy restrictions based on the blood flow that’s restricted to the brain while we’re concussed,” he said. “We need to use most of the energy for healing now, as opposed to normal function. So we have more energy that we require (to heal) compared to as much energy that we have (in total), which creates an energy crisis.”
He called the steps to recovering from a concussion a “progression” as adults check the student for symptoms and determine how their brain is healing. Step one is light activity such as walking or slow jogging; step two is situational sports activities with no contact; step three is sports activities with contact; and the last step is approval from the student’s physician and coach to return to play. If at any point the concussed student begins to feel the concussion symptoms return, they move back a step and try to move forward again 24 hours later.
“Return-to-play decisions really can only be made when the signs of the energy crisis for normal life are coming to an end,” Dr. McKeon said. “The question we need to ask is, ‘Is your child 100% symptom free with normal home activities? Are they 100% symptom free with the school demands that they have?’”
Dr. Rieger discussed how concussions affect developing brains and the recovery process for concussed students. He said that in fully developed brains, concussions heal in a week or two, but in adolescents, recovery can take a month.
“That’s not uncommon,” he said. “We think it’s because the front part of the brain, which is most vulnerable in concussion regardless of where you hit your head, gets affected most in most cases during adolescence.”
Recovering takes so long for adolescents because the front part of the brain is still developing and is “already working hard,” so once it has been injured, it has to work even harder to do less than it did before.
Dr. Rieger said rest is extremely important for young people with concussions. They also need to decrease stress until they have recovered, so those who are high achievers may struggle more with recovery if they try to continue doing activities at the pace they were prior to being injured.
He recommended parents let their children out of “concussion jail” and reintroduce them slowly to their normal activities, such as getting light exercise and seeing friends in small, short doses so they get social interaction without becoming overwhelmed or overtired. His clinic also offers physical therapy and occupational therapy to aid in recovery.
Dr. McKeon closed the seminar by saying that clinical understanding of concussions has greatly improved recently and current information “helps us be much, much safer in our decision-making and, we believe, a better, more productive, healthier life with every student.”
