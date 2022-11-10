Experts talk concussions in student-athletes

Michelle Kellen, professional development manager of the Brain Injury Association of New York State, speaks at a concussion seminar Wednesday at Jefferson Community College. Cheyanne Garza/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The New York State Athletic Trainers’ Association and Brain Injury Association of New York State held a seminar Wednesday evening at Jefferson Community College discussing athletic concussions.

The seminar was attended by athletic coaches, teachers and students and headed by three speakers who are all professionals in fields related to concussions and the ramifications of them. The speakers were Michelle Kellen of BIANYS, Dr. Brian Rieger of SUNY Upstate Medical University and Dr. Patrick McKeon, associate professor of exercise science and athletic training at Ithaca College. They discussed symptoms of concussions, accommodations that should be given to athletes by coaches and teachers and how to make sure concussed people stay safe as they recover.

Patrick McKeon, professor of exercise science and athletic training at Ithaca College, speaks at a concussion seminar Wednesday at JCC. Cheyanne Garza/Watertown Daily Times
Dr. Brian Rieger of SUNY Upstate Medical University speaks at a concussion seminar Wednesday at Jefferson Community College. Cheyanne Garza/Watertown Daily Times
