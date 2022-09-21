WATERTOWN — The search continues for a new president of Jefferson Community College following the departure of Ty A. Stone.
To aid in the process, the college’s board of trustees has retained the services of R.H. Perry & Associates, Asheville, North Carolina. The firm’s CEO Paul Doeg and senior consultants John Hutchinson and Thomas DaRin will participate. The board has also named board chair Judith L. Gentner and trustee Nathan P. Hunter co-chairs of the ad hoc presidential search advisory committee, and is currently identifying people from various college constituencies to serve on the search advisory committee.
“The search consultant plays a pivotal role in identifying the best possible candidates for Jefferson’s next president,” Mrs. Gentner said in a statement. “Although the search consultant does not select the next college president, their expertise helps us to launch an inclusive national search and recruit a qualified candidate pool, as well as guide us through a thorough and effective selection process.”
According to JCC, R.H. Perry & Associates has assisted with well over 1,000 presidential and senior leadership searches since the organization was established in 1974. Mr. Hutchinson has more than 35 years of experience in higher education, rising through the faculty ranks to senior leadership as a college president, and also served as commissioner of higher education for the Montana University System.
Mr. DaRin brought his expertise in enrollment management searches to R.H. Perry in 2014. Previously, he spent 25 years with Nazareth College, the last 13 as vice president of enrollment management.
Mr. Doeg joined R.H. Perry in 2001 and has served as CEO since 2012 and president since 2016. He often teams with senior consultants on executive searches, including many at community colleges.
Over the next several weeks, Mr. Hutchinson will conduct preliminary activities for the search, develop a schedule of activities and visit campus. During his visit, he will spend time with various college constituents, both on campus and in the community, to gather input on the future needs and priorities of JCC.
The board of trustees anticipates concluding the search in late spring with a new president in place by July 1.
