Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The search continues for a new president of Jefferson Community College following the departure of Ty A. Stone.

To aid in the process, the college’s board of trustees has retained the services of R.H. Perry & Associates, Asheville, North Carolina. The firm’s CEO Paul Doeg and senior consultants John Hutchinson and Thomas DaRin will participate. The board has also named board chair Judith L. Gentner and trustee Nathan P. Hunter co-chairs of the ad hoc presidential search advisory committee, and is currently identifying people from various college constituencies to serve on the search advisory committee.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.