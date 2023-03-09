WATERTOWN — Jefferson Community College’s presidential search committee has recommended four final candidates.
The four finalists are David Clickner, Daniel Dupee II, Joel Frater and Douglas Scheidt.
Mr. Clickner is vice president for strategic initiatives and planning and academic affairs at SUNY Schenectady County Community College, where he has been since 2017.
Mr. Clickner previously served as the interim and assistant vice president for academic affairs at SUNY Schenectady. He has also served as an interim assistant to the vice president for academic affairs and director of the learning centers at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy. He received his bachelor’s degree in English from Siena College and a master’s degree and doctorate in reading from the University of Albany.
Mr. Dupee is the administrator-in-charge at Jefferson Community College and has previously served as comptroller and the executive vice president for administration, finance and enrollment services.
Before working at JCC, Mr. Dupee worked for National Grid and Carrier Corp. He holds a bachelor’s degree and a business administration master’s from Columbia College, a Certificate of Advanced Studies in educational leadership from LeMoyne College, and a doctor of education from Northeastern University.
Mr. Frater is the dean of student services at Rochester General College of Health Careers in the Rochester Regional Health System. Prior to his role in Rochester, Mr. Frater served as the executive dean at Monroe Community College, and the academic affairs assistant provost for diversity at SUNY Brockport in addition to other roles.
Mr. Frater earned his bachelor’s degree from Cheyney University of Pennsylvania, education master’s in therapeutic recreation and a doctor of education degree in sport and recreation administration.
Mr. Scheidt has previously served in senior academic roles, but most recently as the interim provost and chief academic officer at Goddard College in Vermont.
Before his role there, Mr. Scheidt served as SUNY Erie Community College provost and executive vice president and the provost and vice president for academic affairs at SUNY Canton.
He has also served in several roles at SUNY Brockport including interim provost, vice president for academic affairs and founding dean.
Mr. Scheidt is a licensed psychologist and has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Colgate University and a doctorate in counseling psychology from the University at Buffalo.
“This was a significant commitment of time and energy on the part of each committee member during the search for Jefferson’s next leader,” Judith L. Gentner, co-chair of the search committee and chair of the JCC board of trustees, said in a news release. “I would like to thank and commend the committee members for sharing their professional expertise and for their outstanding dedication to this community’s college.”
Former JCC President Ty A. Stone, who had held the position since 2017, left for Cleveland State Community College in Tennessee last year.
The search committee was appointed by the board of trustees in October and co-chaired by Ms. Gentner with Trustee Nathan Hunter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.