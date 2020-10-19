WATERTOWN — Jefferson Community College will offer Prepare To Be A Notary Public, a non-credit workshop, virtually via Zoom from 1 to 5 p.m. beginning Oct. 22. Deadline to register is Oct. 15.
Prepare To Be A Notary Public provides a comprehensive understanding of the authority, duties and responsibilities of the notary public office. Attendees will learn how to avoid conflicts of interest, maintain professional ethics, charge proper fees, handle special situations and minimize legal liability as well as when to defer to an attorney. At the conclusion of the workshop, students will take an 80 question practice exam to prepare for the New York state notary exam.
The cost of registration is $60. To register, visit the college’s website at www.sunyjefferson.edu/workshops or call 315-786-2233.
