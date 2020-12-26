WATERTOWN — Jefferson Community College will hold a virtual nursing program information session for prospective students at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 12, via Zoom. Attendees will learn about pre-requisite coursework, admission requirements and the college application process, as well as meet nursing faculty.
JCC is the only community college in the north country to offer a nursing degree program in two formats — a traditional weekday format and a weekend format.
Graduates of JCC’s nursing program receive an associate in applied science degree and are eligible to sit for the NCLEX. The college’s nursing degree program is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing and can be completed in two years.
Jan. 30 is the application deadline to apply for the more traditional weekday option that begins each fall, and Oct. 1 is the application deadline for the weekend option that begins each January.
Pre-requisite coursework must be completed before being admitted to the JCC nursing degree program. Space is limited and to ensure a spot in the JCC nursing program, applicants are encouraged to apply early.
Those interested may register online to attend the nursing degree program information session or contact Enrollment Services at 315-786-2437.
