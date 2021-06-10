WATERTOWN — Though Jefferson Community College President Dr. Ty A. Stone was one of three finalists for the presidency of a community college in Michigan, the college has decided to go with a different candidate.
Delta College, University Center, Mich., had each candidate participate in a virtual general presentation and public forum that was open to all students, faculty, staff and the general public in May. The Delta College Board of Trustees has now selected and offered the position of Delta College President to Dr. Michael Gavin.
Dr. Stone, who has been president of JCC since July 2017, was previously a finalist for the position of president at Tidewater Community College, Va. Someone else was chosen as president there in October 2019.
The trustees discussed each candidate and reviewed comments from faculty, staff, students and community members before making a decision, according to a posting on the college’s website. Dr. Gavin is currently vice president of learning at Anne Arundel Community College in Arnold, Md.
“We had a tremendous and well-qualified pool of candidates to consider, and I’d like to thank all members of the Presidential Search Advisory Committee for their dedication to this process,” Board Chair Mike Nash said in a statement. “I’d also like to thank all campus and community members for their participation in sharing their thoughts and hopes in a new leader. Dr. Gavin impressed us all with his experience and strategic vision of Delta, and I am confident he will be an outstanding leader for years to come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.