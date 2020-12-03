WATERTOWN — Jefferson Community College released its “Now More Than Ever” plan Thursday morning to support the economic recovery of the north country as it struggles with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Details of the plan were provided to a group of local economic development leaders in a Zoom presentation with college President Ty A. Stone and Associate Vice President for Strategic Initiatives Megan A. Stadler. Ms. Stadler presented concepts including education programs, new scholarship opportunities for students and a new initiative that will begin at the start of the new year.
Looking back at JCC’s prioritized response coming into the COVID-19 pandemic, the first priority, according to Ms. Stone, was the safety, health and well-being of students, faculty and staff. The second was learning — ensuring students receive the same quality education in the distance format.
“Now we are on recovery,” she said. “We want to help rebuild the local economy and better serve the workforce needs in our region. I think one of the things that we all know on this call is that post-COVID is probably not going to be the same type of atmosphere and environment that we had pre-COVID. So, we know that things will change, and we are positioned to help you as we learn together and evolve to what this post-COVID atmosphere looks like.”
The leadership team at JCC came together and realized a response was needed, so Ms. Stadler laid it out to those on the Zoom call Thursday that JCC is prepared to energize the economic recovery of the region by educating, inspiring and empowering the north country to “build back better.”
“How can we help? We focus on our expertise, which is education,” she said. “So, what we are promoting today is our ‘Career In a Year’ options, everything from high school equivalency to workforce training certificate programs that can be completed online, all the way through to master’s programs can be completed within a year.”
No matter where a student is on their educational path on their career ladder, JCC is confident it has an option for them between itself and its partnering institutions, SUNY Potsdam and the Jefferson-Lewis BOCES, for this initiative. The “Now More Than Ever” plan was developed in partnership with the schools and incorporated input from community stakeholders.
The plan is available on JCC’s website.
Looking to the longer term, Ms. Stadler announced Thursday that JCC will be launching the “Education to Employment” initiative in early spring 2021, the purpose of which is to provide some new educational opportunities for the community to focus on academic innovations.
“The real value that this college is bringing and will continue to bring are the 24,000 graduates that we’ve produced, and that we will be producing in the future,” Ms. Stadler said. “We see our role as really helping to educate, train and retain the top talent for the region to help spur economic development.”
Also on the call, JCC announced it’s investing more than $75,000 in classroom technology to implement high-flex learning, meaning a student for each class can choose to participate either in person with their instructor live, online, or they can listen to the lecture and participate in discussion after the class online.
After applying for federal CARES Act emergency funding for students, the college received $1.2 million, which is going directly into the pockets of students, Ms. Stadler said, with funds already distributed to more than 600 students to be used however they choose.
During the community Zoom, the college also announced two new scholarship opportunities: the “Now More Than Ever” scholarship, which targets students ages 20 to 24 from Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties and offers $1,000 to start their education this spring. The second is known as the “Future Teacher Fund,” which offers students $1,000 this spring to start in JCC’s education programs.
“I think the central, core message here is that we are a resource to all of you in this community,” Ms. Stone said. “We’d like for you to think of us in that way and bring us into some of your issues, challenges and decisions that you have to make. We have what we need in our community, we have resources here, it really is about collaborating so that we can make sure that we have enough for everyone.”
For more information on the “Now More Than Ever” plan, or to become involved in JCC’s “Education to Employment” initiative, contact Megan Stadler at 315-786-6500, or mstadler@sunyjefferson.edu.
