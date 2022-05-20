WATERTOWN — For the first time since 2019, graduates at Jefferson Community College gathered Friday for a fully in-person commencement ceremony in the McVean Student Center Gymnasium.
“On behalf of the Jefferson Community College Board of Trustees, joined by the faculty and staff of the college, we welcome you to this very special and joyous event,” JCC President Ty A. Stone said.
As part of the ceremony, Jordan A. Flagg was recognized with the 2022 SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence, which is given to students who have demonstrated and have been recognized for integrating academic excellence into other aspects of their lives. These may include community service, creative and performing arts, athletics, entrepreneurship, leadership or career achievement.
Malachi R. Adkins and Katherine A. Monteith were recognized on the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society 2022 All-New York Academic Team. In order to receive this recognition, a student must have a minimum GPA of 3.25 as well as a history of scholarly achievement.
Justyce J. Countryman, Malachi R. Adkins, Kyra M. Daly, Katherine A. Monteith, Olivia G. Patterson and Shante M. Westfield were also acknowledged for being a part of the honors program at the college.
Ms. Stone also spoke about the relationship the college shares with Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division.
“Jefferson Community College has a very special relationship with Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division,” she said. “Fort Drum soldiers and family members are an important part of this college community.”
Eight active duty and 26 veterans were part of the JCC Class of 2022.
The student speaker was Justyce J. Countryman, who during his time at the college had a cumulative 3.97 GPA and was on the President’s List each semester, among many other achievements. Mr. Countryman earned two associate degrees, one in individual studies and one in computer science.
He dedicated the speech to Donna Rossi, a professor at the college who died last week.
“If it wasn’t for her dedication and belief in me, I may not have had the courage to speak before you all tonight,” he said.
He also talked about overcoming fears about college.
“Well, look around, despite our fears here we are, right now, at our college graduation,” he said.
Mr. Countryman shared three life skills he said he fostered while at JCC — teamwork, motivation and perseverance.
“COVID did not stop us, our academic challenges did not stop us, and most importantly our fears did not stop us,” Mr. Countryman said.
The keynote speaker was Maj. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr., commander of Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division.
He said he wanted to convince graduates of three things before they walked across the stage and out of the doors.
“Thing one, you will struggle to define success. If you don’t have an idea right now, it will take you a long time to figure it out,” he said. “Thing number two, busy. The word busy will keep you submerged in the sea of average … activity does not equal productivity … You can live your life having a lot to do or you can live your life getting a lot done. And thing number three, the better you think you are, the better someone else is becoming … You have to convince yourself right now, not tomorrow, not after dinner tonight, or after a party later or whatever it is you’re going to do, that you will not be outworked. There’s a great saying, ‘Hard work beats talent, when talent fails to work hard.’”
“A lot of times we compete when nobody’s counting,” he added. “It’s about the pursuit of excellence, and the pursuit of perfection. So are you willing to chase that ghost?”
He ended his speech by thanking everyone and by telling the graduates to “go make a difference.”
Ms. Stone offered her three “C”s of commencement: commitment, be caring, and be curious.
To view the full list of graduates, visit wdt.me/JCCGraduates.
