WATERTOWN — Jefferson Community College human services major Laura D. Guldin is using her honors seminar capstone project to help local foster kids dealing with what can be an overwhelming transition.
She decided to create a donation drive to collect new clothing and hygiene products to give to the county’s Department of Social Services and the Children’s Home of Jefferson County.
Ms. Guldin knows a lot of foster families in the area and is good friends with one of them. She has been able to meet more through her friends and has seen firsthand how things go, with some kids coming into foster care with absolutely nothing.
“There was a little girl who came with I think four outfits and she had been in foster care for 10 months at that point,” she said. “These kids literally, whatever’s on their back they might have, they might have a couple additional outfits, but they really have nothing that they take with them when they go into foster care. I think that’s something that kind of needs to change a little bit when they’re transitioning into it.”
Ms. Guldin, along with volunteers Shawn C. Fountain, Kathy C. Cheney and Nia L. Jennings, sat outside the Jules Center, the sun shining down on them, to accept donations Thursday afternoon — the last day they would be out at their table. The group has also been accepting monetary donations to be put toward the purchase of clothing and hygiene products.
Ms. Guldin and her volunteers sat out on the JCC campus Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from noon to 2 p.m. to accept any donations community members had for them. On the first day, no donations were received, but Wednesday saw a large influx of donations pouring in, with many hygiene items and various pieces of clothing ready to go to foster children.
“I think it’s great that the community is willing to step up and help out when it’s needed,” Ms. Guldin said. “It’s been a really nice feeling watching people come and give all this stuff to help these little kids that need it; I’m grateful.”
Ms. Guldin came up with the idea for the drive last semester. When she brought it up in the honors seminar, her professor said it would be the perfect thing for her capstone. She is on track to graduate with honors after finishing up the fall semester.
It was originally Ms. Guldin’s project, but Mr. Fountain got involved very early on, helping create the flyer for the donation drive and with whatever else needed to be done. Ms. Jennings and Mrs. Cheney came later as volunteers. The donation drive “team” has been accepting boys and girls clothing and hygiene products for newborns up to 18 years of age.
Those who missed the donation drive but still wish to give may reach out to Ms. Guldin through Facebook to do so, and she will make sure additional donations get delivered.
