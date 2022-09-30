WATERTOWN — Jefferson Community College and SUNY Potsdam have partnered again to offer jointly registered degree programs in early childhood education and childhood education for students who do not want to make the commute to Potsdam.
“We at SUNY Potsdam are proud to broaden our partnership with JCC through our creation of this new jointly registered program, a program that will give greater flexibility and increased opportunity to the next generation of educators in the north country,” SUNY Potsdam officer-in-charge Philip T. Neisser said.
The early childhood education degree allows students to teach children from birth to second grade, and the childhood education degree allows them to teach from birth through sixth grade.
Students who choose to pursue the jointly registered degree through JCC only have to complete one application, are guaranteed acceptance into the programs and can complete two degrees in four years without having to travel to Potsdam.
The partnership with SUNY Potsdam allows students flexibility and “prepares students to fill the need for teachers in the north country,” said Jerilyn E. Fairman, JCC interim vice president for academic affairs.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.