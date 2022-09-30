WATERTOWN — Jefferson Community College and SUNY Potsdam have partnered again to offer jointly registered degree programs in early childhood education and childhood education for students who do not want to make the commute to Potsdam.

“We at SUNY Potsdam are proud to broaden our partnership with JCC through our creation of this new jointly registered program, a program that will give greater flexibility and increased opportunity to the next generation of educators in the north country,” SUNY Potsdam officer-in-charge Philip T. Neisser said.

