WATERTOWN — Jefferson Community College will resume in-person commencement exercises and will hold its 58th spring commencement ceremony at 7 p.m. Friday in the McVean Student Center gymnasium. Approximately 329 students are candidates for December 2021, May 2022 and August 2022 graduation with nearly 335 diplomas and certificates to be conferred.
This year, Maj. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr., commander of the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum, will give the keynote address.
Tickets are required for admission to the gymnasium. Each student participating in the ceremony has received up to four tickets for guest seating in the bleachers. Tickets are not required for entrance to the Sturtz Theater where the ceremony will be simulcast. In addition, the commencement exercises will be video-streamed on the college’s website beginning at 6:45 p.m.
Guest entrance doors, adjacent to Parking Lot D, will open at 6:30 p.m. and handicapped and special needs guests may disembark at this entrance.
Under the State University of New York’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, all students participating in the commencement ceremony must be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus or have a current medical exemption or religious exemption from the college.
Additional commencement information for students and guests is available on www.sunyjeferson.edu/commencement or by calling 315-786-2404.
